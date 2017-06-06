D-Tools Plans Multi-Day Regional Training Sessions

D-Tools has set several upcoming SI 2017 Regional Training dates. These three-day, comprehensive, hands-on training courses will be held in Austin at the Screen Innovations Headquarters, July 19–21 and Irvine at the Savant Training Center, August 22–24.

Taught by Seth Enos and Kevin Frye, tenured members of the D-Tools Professional Services Group, the regional training events are designed to facilitate a broader use and deeper understanding of the feature set of D-Tools System Integrator (SI) software and enable those using the platform to become proficient, efficient, and effective.

Throughout the three-day, hands-on training sessions, Frye will walk attendees through the entire D-Tools feature set, including the proper implementation and management of product catalogs; leveraging packages and project templates to increase operational efficiency; and leveraging project data across the entire project lifecycle, from proposal and engineering through project and installation management. The course will also cover extensive tips, best practices, and market-proven techniques to help users maximize their investment in and use of the SI platform.

Day One will serve as an introduction to the D-Tools System Integrator platform. Users will learn how to custom-configure the software package to best suit the needs of their company; how to build and manage their product database; manage revisions and change orders; better understand how to exploit the D-Tools reporting engine; be introduced to tips and best practices; and gain hands-on experience creating winning proposals.

Day Two is a deep dive into product documentation. Trainees will get hands-on experience creating comprehensive D-Tools documentation, including Microsoft Visio Introduction, Line Diagrams, Floor Plans, Elevations, Schematics, and Installation Reports, as well as revision management and change orders.

Day Three will take users through advanced skills and management processes, and an introduction to Mobile Install, which gives users the power to publish Install Tasks and Service Orders to a portal powered by the D-Tools Cloud that can be accessed anywhere and can be used to send and receive device-level notifications.

Dealers can register for any of these three-day trainings and book rooms online now.