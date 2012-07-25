Matrox Ships Quad SDI-to-HDMI Multiviewer

The Matrox Video Products Group MicroQuad, a four-channel SDI-to-HDMI multiviewer, is now shipping for $995 U.S.

New features have been added since the product was originally announced at the 2012 NAB Show. The small easy-to-use device lets users monitor up to four SDI inputs on a single HDMI display in quadrant view, or toggle to a full-screen view at the touch of a button. Inputs can be 3G or HD or SD, and all controls are on the unit itself; no computer is required. Matrox MicroQuad offers 10-bit scaling engine with advanced filtering to ensure a crisp, artifact-free monitoring experience.

Added features include: VU meters on the HDMI output to give a visual indication of audio levels, a Windows-based application to control the unit from a distance via a standard mini USB Type B cable, the ability to create customized labels to identify each input, and a development library that allows OEMs to integrate features of the remote control application directly into their own software.