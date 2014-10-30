Cynthia Menna Joins ADI

Cynthia Menna has joined ADI in the role of commercial AV business development director for North America. With more than fifteen years of experience, Menna brings to ADI a wealth of knowledge and expertise across all commercial/pro AV product areas.

Before joining ADI, Menna served at AVAD as business and commercial solutions director, where she was responsible for developing and growing the pro AV business unit and managing the national and large accounts group and services team. Previously, Menna spent time working for AV manufacturers including Legrand and Channel Vision.

In her new role at ADI, Menna will be focusing on driving commercial/pro AV strategies across the business for ADI. Menna’s experience, reputation, and understanding of the industry will help strengthen and grow ADI’s commercial AV business.