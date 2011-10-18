BICSI Partners with PSA Security Network

BICSI, the association supporting the information technology systems (ITS) industry with information, education and knowledge assessment, has partnered with PSA Security Network (PSA), an electronic security cooperative representing security system integrators, to promote training and credentialing for the electronic safety and security systems industry.

Electronic safety and security technology is rapidly evolving and has integrated beyond the network grid. Fast-paced change, coupled with the need for industry professionals who have the educational knowledge about the entire industry, has led to the partnership between BICSI and PSA. BICSI’s premier security credential, the Electronic Safety and Security (ESS) Designer, is of particular importance in assisting with providing security, protection and life safety-based systems. ESS Designers are at the forefront of IP Convergence, IP Video Surveillance, Access Control and Intrusion Detection Systems.

“This partnership is an essential step toward increasing the visibility and knowledge of both organizations’ education, training and credentialing in the field of electronic safety and security,” said BICSI president Brian Hansen, RCDD, NTS, CSI. “BICSI is eager to work closely with PSA in the coming months to accomplish that goal.”

“We are delighted to have a partnership with BICSI,” said PSA’s president and CEO, Bill Bozeman, CPP, CHS. “Our integrators are focusing more and more on network-based technology, and the educational advantages BICSI has to offer in this space are second to none. We look forward to working with BICSI to accelerate our security integrators’ capabilities and success in network-driven technology deployments.”