Crestron, Zoom Partner for Enhanced Conferencing, Collaboration

Crestron has formed a new partnership with Zoom to simplify the Zoom Room experience by offering an integrated solution for AV presentation, conferencing, and collaboration with Crestron Mercury conferencing system.

A Zoom Room features a dedicated computer running the Zoom application. Instead of carrying a laptop or tablet running the Zoom control app, and a speakerphone for conference audio, Crestron Mercury natively runs the Zoom UX and provides a high-performance speaker, four professional microphones for 360-degree coverage, plus wired and wireless HD presentation, room booking, and more.

“Crestron and Zoom both understand the need for increasingly flexible collaboration capabilities,” said Ted Colton, VP of unified communications strategy at Crestron. “People want to work and collaborate from anywhere without worrying about the quality of their conferencing solutions. Our work together is just beginning, and I’m looking forward to making the perfect, one-touch meeting accessible anywhere.”

“With this announcement, Crestron and Zoom have combined their respective strengths to create a solution we expect will hit the mark for many customers," said Ira M. Weinstein, senior analyst and partner, Wainhouse Research." Presenting the Zoom user experience on Crestron Mercury provides a compelling combination of ease of use and enterprise readiness. We view these two industry heavyweights working together as a win-win, and we look forward to more announcements and innovation from Zoom and Crestron in the future.”

“We look for partners that share our commitment to seamless collaboration with the highest quality, easiest-to-use technology,” said Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom. “Crestron Mercury and Zoom Rooms raises the bar—it makes any space feel like that one conference room that everyone wants to book.”