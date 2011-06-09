Da-Lite Renews ISO 14001 Certification

Warsaw, IN--Da-Lite Screen Company has achieved re-certification of its International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001:2004 Environmental Management System (EMS) for its worldwide headquarters facility located in Warsaw, IN.
- Da-Lite's ISO 14001 Certification has been expanded to include Da-Lite’s manufacturing facilities in Wichita, KS, and Cincinnati, OH.
- Additionally, the certification has been expanded to include Da-Lite’s manufacturing facilities in Wichita, KS, and Cincinnati, OH.
- An ISO 14001:2004-based EMS is a management tool enabling Da-Lite to identify and control the environmental impact of its activities, products or services; to improve its environmental performance continually; and to implement a systematic approach to setting environmental objectives and targets.
- As a part of its essentials, ISO 14001:2004 is a tool that can be used to meet Da-Lite’s internal objectives that provide assurance to management it is in control of the processes and activities that have an impact on the environment and to assure employees that they work for an environmentally responsible company.