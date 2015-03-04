Crestron Hires New Sales Manager for New England and NY

Crestron has appointed Tom Oriola as its new regional sales manager supporting A+ Partners in New England and Upstate New York. Oriola joins Crestron with more than twenty-five years of experience in AV sales and support. Most recently, he held the position of enterprise account manager at commercial integration firm, AVI-SPL.

Tom Oriola

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tom to our dynamic sales team. Tom brings a track record of success in account management, sales, and support,” said Chris Perkins, Crestron executive director. “Tom has a strong knowledge of AV solutions and has also been effective at bridging the gap between IT and AV throughout his career. He will be a tremendous asset to our customers on many levels.”

Oriola has held various positions, working closely with integrators and manufacturers in the AV industry.