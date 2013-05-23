Cloud Electronics Media Style Remotes

Cloud Electronics is launching a host of new 'media-style' remote wall control and inputs plates for the CX-Series, Z-Series, and DCM-1 series of zone mixers.
The 'media-style' plates are aimed at AV installers typically familiar with mounting input sockets/modules into conduit trunking and wall, table, and floor boxes.
- Available in black or white finish, the RL-1 Remote Volume Control, the RSL-4 Source Select/Level Control, and the RSL-6 Source Select/Level Controls are mounted on 50x50mm plastic plates, whilst the LE-1 Line Input Module, ME-1 Microphone Input Module, and BE-1 Balanced Input Module are also available in black or white finish mounted on 100x50mm plastic plates.