Yamaha CL Console at Orion Festival

Bader Field in Atlantic City over a recent summer weekend was the site for the Orion Music + More Festival featuring Metallica on the main stage along with 30+ bands and over 33,000 in attendance on each of the two-days.



ACIR Professional provided the Yamaha CL5 Digital Console and two Yamaha PM5Ds for the Damage Inc stage along with ten Yamaha TX3n amps for monitors. The Damage Inc stage featured performances by Suicidal Tendencies, Sepultura, The Black Dahlia Murder, Torche, Letlive, Red Fang, Kyng, Landine Marathon, Black Tusk, and They Will Be Done. The front of house engineers for the acts got their mixing hands on the new CL console, with Yamaha and ACIR staff on hand to answer any questions.

“Having already been familiar with the Yamaha PM5D, the CL was easy to use,” said Matthew (Woody) Woods, front of house engineer for The Black Dahlia Murder. “From the layout, navigation, display and touch screen, the CL makes it easier to adjust your mix.”

“The CL5 was quick in getting my mix where it needed to be, thanks to the user defined knobs and touch screen capabilities,” said front of house engineer for Red Fang, Adam Pike. “The console was put to the test at the Festival where we had to do line checks through headphones. I had no idea what it was going to sound like when we went live through the mains. By the end of the first song, I was already shaping with the Rupert Neve Designs Portico 5043 and 5033 in the Yamaha CL.”

ACIR Professional also provided a Yamaha LS9-32 with eight Yamaha DSR 15 speakers and eight DSR subs for Rob Trujillo, the bass player of Metallica, for use on the Vans stage.