Crestron End-to-End DigitalMedia 4K Distribution System

- Crestron will be showcasing the AV industry’s first and only end-to-end 4K distribution system at InfoComm, Booth C7008.
- “DigitalMedia is more than ‘4k ready’; it’s 4K already,” said Tom Barnett, marketing director. ”In fact, DM was built to handle 4K since our very first 8X8 switcher. While others are ‘getting ready,’ we’re shipping a complete 4K solution today. Now, your customers can distribute 4K and other resolutions, such as 2560x1440 output from Apple laptops, that require more signal bandwidth than switchers designed for 1080p and 2K distribution can provide.”
- The new DM products now shipping include the DMC-4K-HD Input Card, DMC-4K-HD-DSP Input Card, Type 8 DMCO Output Cards, DM-RMC-4K-100-C DM Receiver, DMB-4K-I-HD Input Blade, DMB-4K-O-C Output Blade, HD-EXT3-C Extender, HD-XSPA AVR with integrated DM Receiver, HD-RX3-C Receiver, and HD-TX3-C Transmitter.
- For a limited time, Crestron offers discounts when dealers upgrade their customers’ card-based DM systems with the DM 4K Upgrade Program. Upgrading systems to 4K is as simple as swapping out cards and receivers. Crestron will ship the 4K replacements to dealers in advance so there’s no system down time for their customers. Even better, Crestron will restart the three-year warranty on the chassis if all eligible cards in the switcher are upgraded.