Creative Sound and Lighting Solutions Designs Church Video System

- As a nondenominational house of worship with a contemporary vibe, Miami Vineyard Community Church is neighborhood focused and offers its congregation a wide range of programs. Services are engaging and employ both live music and extensive use of video and multimedia. To help keep their services vibrant in their new sanctuary, the church relies on three large video screens that receive their images from three EIP-HDT30 HD widescreen projectors drawn from the catalog of Santa Margarita, CA-based Eiki International, Inc.
- Cape Coral, Florida-based Creative Sound and Lighting Solutions, LLC was contracted to design and implement Miami Vineyard Community Church’s new video display system. Rob Robinson, general manager and co-owner of Creative Sound and Lighting Solutions, managed the project. He discussed the installation and his reasons for deploying the Eiki projectors.
- Miami Vineyard Community Church’s services are very upbeat and contemporary,” says Robinson. “Their services are a terrific example of how to keep the congregation—both young and old—engaged. Music ranges from hip-hop to jazz and there’s a gospel choir that really keeps the program upbeat. The church uses video extensively to display lyrics, images, live feeds, and a wide assortment of other content.”
- To address the requirements of the project, Robinson and the Creative Sound and Lighting Solutions crew deployed three large screens at the rear of the stage area into a convex shape with the curvature facing out toward the audience. This approach enables members of the congregation to see the displays clearly from all areas of the sanctuary. All three Eiki EIP-HDT30 projectors are positioned approximately twenty feet out from the front of the stage using standard 1.5-inch pipe, which protrudes down about two feet from the ceiling.
- When designing video facilities for a project of this scale, questions arise. When asked for his thoughts regarding Eiki International’s customer and technical support services, Robinson offered a very upbeat assessment. “As it turns out, I had an issue on launch day, which was a Saturday mind you,” Robinson reports. “Simply put, the construction guys did something that’s just not very good for one of the projectors. With about 45 minutes left before the start of the very first service in the new building, I was on the phone with Steve Rubery, Eiki’s National Sales Manager.”
