CorpComm Session to Address Digital Content Strategy

BMO Financial Group's Rachel Gerds, VP of digital content for North America, will present a general conference session on Thursday, October 1 at 10-11 a.m. during the CorpComm Expo 2015 inaugural educational conference at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Gerd’s presentation, “Keys to Successfully Launching a Digital Content Strategy with Staying Power,” will examine not only how to build, but also maintain the momentum of digital content strategy, earning it prestige and permanence.



The session will specifically address how corporate communicators, digital content strategists, and social media marketers can build a sustainable digital content strategy, build internal alignment, excitement and momentum for their digital content strategy, and operationalize and maintain digital content strategies for the long haul – how to bring it to life and make digital content strategy a real, permanent part of how you go to market.



Michael Miodunski, senior business services coordinator at Monsanto who serves on the CCE Advisory Board, said, “CorpComm Expo is an excellent opportunity to meet and network with new colleagues in the industry, take advantage of an open forum for sharing best practices and learning more about current and new technologies, as well as strategies for communicating with today’s employees and customers.”



CorpComm Expo 2015 (CCE) to be co-located with EduComm Expo 2015 (ECE) is scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2015, with access to the Exhibit Hall both days at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. To reserve exhibit space contact Jeanne Phillips at (770) 817-5903 or jphillips@exponation.net.



For more information about CorpComm Expo or to register to attend this or any other educational session at the event, go to http://www.corpcommexpo.com.