Sextant Group Celebrates 17 Years in Pittsburgh

The Sextant Group recently celebrated its seventeenth year in business in Pittsburgh.

Since 1995, the company says, architects across the country and in Canada—and their clients in business, education, healthcare and government—have turned to The Sextant Group for independent technology consulting and design in Audiovisual and Information Technologies, Security, Acoustics and Lighting, for projects that include higher education, health care, corporate, performing arts, broadcast/studios and sports facilities. The company has seen significant growth throughout their seventeen years in business.

"We're grateful and excited to have experienced such tremendous growth in these seventeen years," said CEO Mark Valenti, citing more than 1,200 projects for over 700 clients across North America in the firm's seventeen year history. "Our expansion across the country to nine offices helps us better serve architects and owners, enhancing our ability to deliver highly effective integrated technology and acoustics solutions, improving clients' communication and collaboration capabilities."

The firm has added 16 new people in the last 12 months, and 11 others in the previous 12 months. The company is currently at 63 total employees. There were 37 employees two years ago—a 70 percent growth over the last 24 months. In 2011, the firm opened a San Francisco office, followed by an office in Omaha NE and Columbus OH in 2012. Also this year the firm moved into a new corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh virtually double the size of the previous facility.