Contemporary Research Hires Roger Horton

Contemporary Research's Senior Software Engineer hire Roger Horton.

Contemporary Research has appointed Roger Horton to the position of Senior Firmware Engineer.

“We are excited to add Roger to our growing engineering department to utilize his extensive AV hardware and firmware knowledge to continue to grow our new line of RF Coax and IPTV products,” said Contemporary Research President Scott Hetzler.

Horton graduated with a masters degree in Electrical Engineering from Southern Methodist University and has worked for various companies including Raytheon, Credent Technologies, Nokia, and Lennox.

Most recently, he worked for AMX Corporation designing and developing firmware for HDMI integration.