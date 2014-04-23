Community Enlists Millar Electronics as Southeast Rep Firm

Millar Electronics has been named a sales rep for Community Professional Loudspeakers in the Southeast United States.

The Millar Electronics Team.

Founded in 1924, the Raleigh, NC-based rep firm will support Community in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama, with the help of a branch office in Nashville, TN.

"We’re pleased to welcome Millar Electronics as our Southeast representative," said Mike Marr, Community’s Eastern regional sales manager. "The Southeast is a very important territory for Community, and Millar Electronics’ great reputation and experienced team will help us strengthen our dealer base and expand our sales in the area."

Herman Civils, principal, Millar Electronics, commented, “Community is a well-known and highly-respected brand with an accomplished staff, great products and excellent training programs. We look forward to taking the Community message to the dealers and consultants in our territory and helping Community grow its brand and market share."