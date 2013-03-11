Yamaha CL Digital Console Firmware Upgrade Now Available

- Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. has released its Version 1.51 firmware upgrade for the CL Digital Console Series.
- New features include Scene Preview functionality; the Help function is further supported by an on-screen reference guide, which once loaded, resides in the console permanently. The recently launched Ri8-D, Ro8-D, and NXAmp with NXDT104 have been added as Dante devices that can be detected/patched into the CL Series. A CUE LEVEL knob has been added to the CUE section, allowing adjustment of the CUE level and can be assigned to a custom fader or user defined knob. The HPF in the Parametric EQ section has been improved with an option for a slope of -12dB/oct or -6dB/oct.
- Yamaha CL Version 1.51 also includes improvements to the DANTE SETUP screen, and a NEW I/O DEVICE screen, separate from the VIRTUAL RACK screen has been added, allowing for more flexible control and management of each I/O device.
- “Our company continually strives to make significant improvements and additions of key features and benefits to systems’ firmware that will be beneficial to our customers,” said Kevin Kimmel, systems application engineer, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. “Version 1.51 for the CL Series is proof that we don’t just put a new product out, we continue to improve on that product based on input from our end users.”
- Yamaha CL Version 1.51 firmware upgrade is available now, free of charge via download at yamahaca.com.