It's kicked off: NewBay's College Classic: AVpro Bowl helps recognize and promote the Best Integration of AV and Digital Signage with the college campus and campus life (sports, or non-sports applications).

It's the fall Shoot-Out of Digital Signage and the Latest AV/IT integration in:

• The SEC

• ACC

• The Big 12

• The Big 10

• PAC 12

• Mountain West

• Conference USA

• Ivy League

• Wild Cards & Independents (including famous ones like Notre Dame as well as smaller schools), and any school from other conferences not listed above.

No mysterious BCS-like computers here– just like the NCAA’s new playoffs, we have a selection committee made up of stars of the University communities (no, not players and coaches– they’ll be busy– but University executives and technology administrators).

As a prelude to the DIGI Awards (entry starts in late October), Digital Signage magazine, in its annual Resource Directory issue, and in association with AV Technology and ProAV, is featuring a major section on Digital Signage and AV on the College Campus — in the true spirit of the autumn season, and the new NCAA College Football Playoffs — by NCAA conference categories. But the program goes way beyond that to a stand-alone digital magazine, the College Classic: AVpro Bowl, blasted out to 50,000-plus AV integrators, College Campus IT and AV administrators.

