Pivitec e32 Ethernet Personal Mixer

Pivitec’s new e32 Personal Mixer is a 32-channel Ethernet AVB “listener” endpoint that can be used to build a stereo mix from up to 32 channels of network audio sources.
- Featuring a high-output headphone amp loud enough to work in stage environments as well as stereo line outputs for driving other devices such as wireless IEM’s, power amps, or powered speakers, the device incorporates built-in DSP, providing three bands of EQ on each audio channel as well as a stereo three-band EQ and limiting on its master outputs.
- Joining the e32 in the Pivitec catalog of new products for InfoComm is the company’s e16i input module. A 16-channel Ethernet AVB “talker” endpoint used to convert signals from analog sources such as mixing consoles, mic preamps, instruments, or any other line level source, the unit is equipped with 16 balanced line-level input channels that deliver 24-bit 48K digital audio to the network as a 16-channel Ethernet AVB stream with selectable levels lying between +4 and -10, all with 26dBu of input headroom.
- For control and monitoring, Pivitec offers its new V2 software, a mix app which governs all mixing and DSP functions found on the e32 mixer. Each V2 channel features pan, volume, a customizable channel strip, mute, stackable soloing, and 16 user-programmable presets that facilitate easy access to favorite mixes.