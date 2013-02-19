Cleveland HS Gets Coverage from Community R-Series Sound System

The Rio Rancho Public School District is one of the fastest growing districts in the Albuquerque area, and V. Sue Cleveland High School (better known as Cleveland High) is a product of that growth.



The newest school in the district, Cleveland High opened their doors in the fall of 2009, replete with a high-tech concert hall and state-of-the-art audio and video systems.

Stan Roller and Associates of Naperville, IL did the school's acoustical and AV design work. Albuquerque-based Sound and Signal Systems installed the AV systems and did a separate design-build for the school's football field, a simple but powerful sound system based around three Community R-Series loudspeaker systems. Two R2-52 systems cover the home team seating, with an R2-94 firing across to the visitors' seating area.

As Sound and Signal Systems' William Hartley explains, the system's performance exceeded even his expectations. "We've used the Community R-Series on a number of projects and have always been happy with the results," Hartley said. "Coverage is consistent and focused, and they're built to withstand the elements." QSC amplification powers the system, with a Bose Control system providing DSP.