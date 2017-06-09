ClearOne Ships UNITE 150 Professional PTZ USB Camera

The What: ClearOne (booth 3421) has begun shipping the UNITE 150 PTZ, a full high-definition, USB camera, which it will demonstrate at InfoComm 2017.

The What Else: Compatible with both USB 3.0 and USB 2.0, the UNITE 150 features 1080p video resolution and delivers sharp images with super-high SNR and advanced 2D and 3D noise reduction. The 12x optical zoom provides close-ups, while the 73-degree wide-angle view enables UNITE 150 to capture all participants in a meeting room for both small and large meeting spaces.

"The UNITE 150 USB camera fits a wide variety of meeting room applications at a price significantly lower than competitive models," said ClearOne senior director of product line management for UC and media collaboration Bala Krishnamoorthy. "Businesses increasingly are seeking PC-based video and web conferencing applications for meeting rooms, and the solution is the UNITE 150 USB camera, for its optimum quality and enterprise-class video at an unbeatable price."

The Bottom Line: ClearOne's UNITE 150 is well suited for PC-based applications in meeting rooms, such as Cisco Jabber and WebEx, GoToMeeting, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Skype for Business, ClearOne's Spontania, and more. The camera rounds out the UNITE line, providing the balance of high-end PTZ features with an economical USB-only interface for PC-based conferencing applications. The new UNITE 150 PTZ is available and shipping now for U.S. MSRP $1,199.