Ingram Micro Digital Signage Content Creation Servic

Ingram Micro channel partners can now add another layer of value to their digital signage solutions by leveraging Digital Signage Content Creation Services by Ingram Micro Inc.

The new services complement Ingram Micro's growing digital signage portfolio and deliver a commonly requested component within a turnkey solution -- the custom content viewed on the screen.

"Ingram Micro's new Content Creation Services enable us to deliver an integrated soup-to-nuts digital signage solution to our channel partners that is affordable, customizable and scalable," says Kevin Prewett, vice president, vendor management, Ingram Micro U.S. "These new, high-value services will help fill in the gaps where a solution provider or managed service provider (MSP) might not have the knowledge or expertise on staff to offer a complete digital signage solution."

The ability to extend a digital signage sale into an ongoing recurring revenue model by adding customizable content creation for customers enables Ingram Micro channel partners to market and sell digital signage solutions with an ongoing service, explains Prewett.

"While some resellers have tackled content creation, it can be a stumbling block for others," says Prewett. "With Ingram Micro's Digital Signage Content Creation Services, we've simplified the model and made it easier and more profitable for channel partners to offer content creation and management services as part of the solution and service."

To help channel partners maximize their digital signage sales opportunities, Ingram Micro is working closely with key manufacturer partners including NEC, LG and Sharp to offer targeted education, training, content creation software, and support that will help resellers tackle creation and management of content and offer a wider array of digital signage solutions.

"Content creation services enable resellers to sell a complete turnkey solution and strengthen their relationship with their digital signage customers by simplifying the management of digital signage networks," says Ashley Flaska, vice president of marketing, NEC Display Solutions. "We are pleased to see Ingram Micro take the lead in this area in order to further support the channel."

Available in the U.S. and coming soon to Canada, Ingram Micro's Digital Signage Content Creation Services include presentation creation to enable a seamless display presentation.

"Customizable content creation services are a must-have for solution providers that are serious about selling digital signage solutions," says Kevin Griffin, president of BLR Sign Systems and a founding member of Ingram Micro's Digital Signage Advisory Council. "It's great to see Ingram Micro bring its services expertise, manufacturer relationships and scale to this emerging market to help channel partners add more value and improve margins."

Channel partners that are interested in learning more about Ingram Micro's Digital Signage Content Creation Services should contact the Ingram Micro Digital Signage sales team at 800-456-8000, x77607 or their Ingram Micro sales representative.