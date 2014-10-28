Cignal Systems, Logic Systems Speaker Tour Hits MO

Cignal Systems/Logic Systems Sound and Lighting in Valley Park, MO will host a NEXO “Speaker Tour Stop” Open House tomorrow, Wednesday, October 29, 2014 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm.
Registration is not required. The event will take place at 255 Marshall Rd. Suite 160 in Valley Park, Missouri.
- Products to be included in the demonstrations are NEXO STM Line Array (M46, M28, B112, S118B, NUAR Rack) and the new GEO M620/M6B Compact Loudspeaker Series.
- Mike Eiseman, Steve Armstrong, Paul Furtkamp, and others from Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems will be on hand to answer questions.