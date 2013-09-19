SIGNET Electronic Systems Acquires CompuTel

- SIGNET Electronic Systems, Inc., a privately held system integrator in New England, has acquired CompuTel, a Manchester, NH-based telecommunications technologies firm.
- The asset purchase further strengthens SIGNET’s position as one of the largest telecommunications system integrators in the region, the company says.
- “SIGNET has a significant client base across New England,” said Bradford S. Caron, president and owner of SIGNET. “This transaction strengthens our base in New Hampshire. We are looking forward to continuing CompuTel’s service standards to its legacy base.”
- The purchase of CompuTel marks SIGNET’s fourth acquisition within an eight-year period. In August 2011, SIGNET acquired Massachusetts-based American Business Telephone Company, following the May 2008 acquisition of the telecommunications technology portion of New Hampshire-based IDeACOM Integrated Technologies, Inc., and the February 2006 acquisition of Executone of Rhode Island, a telecommunications company serving southern New England. The CompuTel purchase allows SIGNET to increase their client base, as well as strengthen the depth of sales and technical support in the New Hampshire surrounding area.
- In addition to inheriting the 20-year company’s loyal client base, SIGNET will be welcoming CompuTel owner and president John Kerr to the SIGNET team.
- “In the rapidly changing telecommunications industry, breadth of product line and a large, highly skilled technical service force are critical to success,” said Kerr. “CompuTel’s joining forces with SIGNET Electronics greatly expands these essential strengths to its clients, resulting in a win-win for everyone.”
- SIGNET will also be adding Donald Leblanc, CompuTel’s service manager and senior technician, to the operations team.
- “John’s expertise and existing client relationships, along with Donald’s impressive knowledge of our industry, will complement our growing SIGNET team nicely,” said Caron. “I am looking forward to watching our presence grow in New Hampshire, as well as in the whole New England region.”