Christie Next-Gen Digital Signage at Digital Signage Expo

- Christie demonstrates its commitment to digital signage applications with the introduction of an array of media solutions, including Christie Experiential Networks (CEN) digital destinations at DSE 2015 in Las Vegas, March 10 to 13. CEN offers brands and agencies opportunities to deliver advertising campaigns to engage the modern consumer. CEN and Christie’s complete THREE SIXTY capabilities will be demonstrated through Christie’s CEN interactive one-sheet kiosks, Christie Velvet LED tiles and ultra-high resolution LCD touch panels. Also on display will be the Christie Design Studio, an interactive 3D mapping concept for retail environments and event-based applications.
- Christie THREE SIXTY: Integrated or A la Carte Service Delivery
- As part of Christie’s professional services offering, the Christie THREE SIXTY digital media group enables partners and end-users to access the Christie team to develop end-to-end, next-generation digital signage applications. Comprehensive strategy planning, content creation, interactive programming, system design, deployment and nationwide monitoring and maintenance services can be realized using Christie’s capabilities or delivered as a fully-integrated digital installation or network. This builds on the company’s commitment to delivering fully scalable, interactive digital display systems customized for specific branding requirements, ranging from single LCD screens to complex, interactive, user-driven video walls, to projection mapping and multi-side immersive environments.
- “The Christie THREE SIXTY capabilities and display technologies are backed by the company’s 85 years of innovative engineering and overall leadership in visual and audio industries. Our creative approach to experiential and multi-platform media infrastructures enable advertisers and brands to break through the clutter,” said Sean James, vice president of Christie’s Global Professional Services. “We have become a fully-integrated digital media company that can provide all the equipment, content experiences, content management systems, media sales and monitoring that corporations need to build a single display or a fully-connected, national display network, and everything in-between.”
- Monetize Installations or Develop a Network
- Media sales services are provided through Christie Experiential Networks, where clients can monetize their digital investments through sponsored digital content experiences and multi-platform strategic partnerships. Christie also invests in the development of niche experiential installations for high-traffic, brand and emotion-driven environments.
- At the show, Christie will debut the Interactive One-Sheet and Digital Standee kiosks featuring Christie FHD651-T 65-inch and the Christie FHQ841-T 84 inch UHD LCD display panels.
- Christie Velvet ‘Best New LED Wall’
- Christie Velvet high brightness indoor LED tiles are easy to install and integrate. A wide viewing angle and ‘built-to-order’ 1.9 mm, 2.5 mm, 3 mm and 4 mm pixel pitches provide many design capabilities and installation options. Image clarity and 24/7 reliability make them viable in retail, hospitality, corporate lobbies, and control room environments. Backed by Christie’s warranty and after sales services, they are part of the Christie family of display solutions that include projectors, LCD, Christie Velvet LED displays and Christie MicroTiles modular display system, some with tiled and touch-panel options. Complete solutions can include single or multiple display technologies to meet display needs.
- Christie Design Studio: An Interactive Retail and Event-Driven Mapping Kiosk
- The Christie Design Studio is a solution in the theme of a ‘Point Of Sale’ style interactive kiosk. This solution demonstrates the potential creative expression that is possible with Christie display and software solutions working together, integrated into an interactive and immersive display experience.
- Featuring a one-fifth scale model of a Corvette C7 Stingray created by Hyphen Services rapid prototyping, the Christie Design Studio brings the car to life through 3D, projection mapped photorealistic graphics on its body. The car is displayed within a diorama constructed of Christie MicroTiles, with multiple Christie projectors illuminating it, using Christie Twist LT for warping and blending. An interactive touch panel allows users to explore design options and customize their vehicle to taste. Winner of a “Best Concept” award, the C7 display was developed in collaboration with Ventuz and 3DEXCITE. 3DEXCITE’s DELTAGEN software provides the backbone of this solution’s rendering pipeline and is built from the same tools many automakers use for digital review of new car designs, and development of marketing assets for web and print.
- The Christie Design Studio can be deployed in many environments, such as retail settings where clothing can be mapped onto mannequins, or in a promotional event context to create buzz around a brand or new product. Advertisers can experiment with different graphics on various surfaces and structures before deploying in the field; corporations can project designs and logos on a scale model of buildings or interior spaces, such as lobbies, hallways and boardrooms, to test new concepts. For examples, download Christie’s “Book of Transformations,” with scores of projection mapping projects. The free downloadable app for iOS and Android devices features information about projection trends and techniques, as well as case studies of some of the best projects delivered around the world using Christie projection technology.
- “Experiential is growing everywhere; brands are embracing it, and consumers demand it,” said James. “The more effectively you can break through environmental noise and visual chaos and engage the customer, the more direct and immediate the benefit to the brand or advertiser.”