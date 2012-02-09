Bretford Launches EDU 2.0 Furniture

Bretford Manufacturing has revealed its EDU 2.0 system of flexible furniture that supports technology for 21st century learning, available for order starting February 20.

The complete line, which is comprised of tables, desks, presenters, and seating products with numerous power and design options, has achieved CarbonNeutral product certification for a greener school supply chain and healthier learning environment.

“Technology keeps changing the way ideas are shared — it allows for learning to happen anywhere,” said Chris Petrick, CEO for Bretford Manufacturing, Inc. “The integration of mobility devices into schools has evolved the way teaching and learning occurs, but many schools haven’t been updated to accommodate this technology. EDU 2.0 furniture provides the necessary connection.”

“Bretford has been at the forefront of recognizing the paradigm shift in education and how the support for technology-enabled learning requires new ways of designing and furnishing learning spaces,” said Dr. Tim Springer, president and founder of Human Environmental Research Organization — HERO, Inc. “Bretford uses evidence-based practices, and absorbs and integrates the latest thinking and relevant research into its process better than any manufacturer. The grand result is the first of its kind: the EDU 2.0 furniture line for education.”

In the Bretford booth during TCEA, Springer will present mini sessions on mobile learning based on a new, collaborative iPaper entitled “Mobility & Learning in the Digital Age.”

As part of its dedication to taking care of the environment, the complete EDU 2.0 line is among the first in the contract furniture industry to receive CarbonNeutral product certification. As a result, Bretford is working towards reducing its carbon footprint to net zero through a combination of internal efficiencies and external carbon offsets. EDU 2.0 products allows educators to have healthier learning environments with furniture that is made using low-carbon production processes that help green their supply chain. Bretford has also earned CarbonNeutral Company Certification. And many of the products in the EDU 2.0 line are pending GREENGUARD Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) certification and Children & Schools product certification for low-emitting products.

Bretford is using new manufacturing processes and techniques in its U.S.-based production facilities to not only offer the updated aesthetics shown in the design of the EDU 2.0 line, but also to streamline production. Bretford has expanded its standard finish palette offering to include a comprehensive selection of standard laminate, veneer, paint, and trim options that can be mixed and matched.