DSE Network Design, Management & Operations Seminar

Digital Signage Expo will present an all-new, comprehensive four-part Network Design, Management & Operations Seminar Program designed specifically to prepare those who are planning to design, manage and operate or are now managing and operating digital place-based or out-of-home networks.

The Network Design, Management & Operations Seminar Program, to be presented in Las Vegas March 7-8, 2012, is part of DSE’s eight-track educational conference, and is designed specifically for network operators of both revenue- and non-revenue generating systems, digital signage (DS) end users, and systems integrators and installers who participate in or are responsible for design, management and operations. This educational track is intended to provide insights into the planning and initial deployment stages, as well as identify the team skill sets necessary to support a successful installation. Topics to be covered include:

• From Pilot to Deployment: Laying the Groundwork for Digital Signage System Success

• Linking a Legacy with the Future Through Digital Signage

• Building & Staffing a Digital Signage Team

• Challenges of Network Deployment in Non-Company-Owned Locations

“The Network Design, Management & Operations Track presentations will present compelling real-world illustrations of the challenges inherent in designing and executing network installations in a variety of venues and how those challenges were successfully overcome,” said Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Atlanta, Ga.-based Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE. “These sessions also feature end-user presenters from education, health care, restaurant, retail and telecommunications to give 2012 attendees the benefit of learning about different approaches to successful outcomes.”