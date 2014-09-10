Christie Confirms New Director of Home Entertainment

Christie has officially confirmed the appointment of George Walter to the role of director of home entertainment. Walter will report to senior director of Americas sales, Tony Barton. He is based in Atlanta, GA.

Walter will work closely with a select group of accomplished, high-end North American home entertainment integrators to bring the best in video and audio solutions to home theaters. Drawing on Christie’s acknowledged experience and enviable reputation in the cinema world, Walter will orchestrate the delivery, installation, and servicing of a wide-range of projectors, flat panel displays, processors, and audio products to strengthen and complement the services of these high-end integrators.

“I am honored to be joining Christie, the world leader in professional cinema and entertainment products. The chance to bring the Christie level of performance to the home entertainment channel will be an exciting adventure for me and a logical extension for the company, which has always delivered an unparalleled entertainment experience to its customers,” said Walter.

Walter most recently served as vice president of home cinema for Digital Projection, where he launched and managed that company’s home cinema initiative over fourteen years. He also managed product and supplier relations for a variety of display products at that firm. In prior years, he spent almost a decade at Barco in various product management and sales management positions.

“George’s experience with and knowledge of the needs of the home entertainment market are unmatched, so we are especially pleased that he saw in Christie’s existing and planned product and service offerings a winning combination for the discerning, tech-savvy clients that make up the high-end market,” said Tony Barton. “Over the years, as Christie led the digital-cinema revolution, directors, producers and actors asked us why we weren’t delivering ‘Christie quality’ to the home market, and now we can answer with an unqualified ‘yes, we’re here to help.'"