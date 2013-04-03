PIVOT Named Channel Marketing Partner by Clary Icon

PIVOT Communications, LLC, a B2B channel marketing agency, has been named channel marketing partner by San Diego based Clary Icon for their Clary Onescreen product line.



"We're excited about the opportunity to work with Clary Icon as they expand their reseller channel and provide innovative solutions to the market," said PIVOT founding partner, Jane Johnson. "As a fully integrated solution that brings together video conferencing, interactive whiteboarding, unified collaboration, and computing capabilities, the Clary Onescreen is a much needed tool for corporate users."

"We chose PIVOT as our marketing arm because they possess deep AV industry experience, have proven content marketing strategies, and solid understanding of target vertical markets," said Sufian Munir, CEO of Clary Icon." PIVOT understands our business objectives and has the knowledge and expertise to help us achieve them."