Christie Acquires Allure Global Solutions

Christie has acquired Allure Global Solutions, an engagement and transaction technologies provider, as well as all of its products and services.

Allure provides digital signage, point-of-sale, and consumer engagement solutions in the form of products and services to a variety of entertainment and retail markets such as theaters, restaurants, stadiums, arenas, convention centers, theme parks, and cultural attractions.



"Christie and Allure have shared customers, most notably in the cinema market, and in the course of working together over the past decade, respect for and appreciation of each other's 'customer first' attitude and practices has grown," said Craig Sholder, EVP business development and strategic planning at Christie.



"Given the opportunities to provide a more comprehensive, digital out-of-home solution to varied markets, the next step was self-evident. We are pleased to combine the consumer engagement, analytics, and integration solutions from Allure with Christie's own array of products and services — most notably the offerings of the Christie Experiential Networks.



Craig Chapin, CEO of Allure, echoed Sholder's sentiments, noting that, "The synergies and opportunities this union provides are broad and deep, for both our current clients and our two companies. As we continue to grow our core verticals and expand our presence into others, our mutual offerings will provide exciting new engagement and technology solutions not only for cinema, but also for theme parks, cultural attractions, stadiums, restaurants, and many other clients.



"I'm also excited to have the customer-support resources of Christie's Global Professional Services team to draw on. While Allure's 24/7/365 help desk is a top-notch group, having access to Christie's Network Operations Center has the potential for improving our proactive services to our customers by an order of magnitude."



This newest member of the Christie family of companies intends to increase employment, to deal with increased demand for its products and services from direct end-users and also integrators, distributors, and other business partners of Christie.



The firm is headquartered in Atlanta, and will operate as "Allure, a Christie Company."