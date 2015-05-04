Chris Brennaman Named Exponation Conference Manager

Exponation, LLC, which produces Digital Signage Expo, Digital Signage Content Show, DSE ONE, Lightshow West, Lightshow Southwest, the LED Specifier Summit, and CorpCOMM Expo and EduCOMM Expo starting this fall, has promoted Chris Brennaman to Conference Manager, responsible for the oversight of educational conference programming for all events.

Chris Brennaman

Brennaman joined Exponation as Digital Media Editor close to two years ago. He previously served as a Senior Research Analyst at Chartwell and then Writer/Editor for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta after earning an MBA from Cumberland University. At Exponation Chris has been responsible for adding a dimension to visual communication through streaming video, the addition of the “Expert’s Post” feature, and curating editorial on DigitalSignageConnection.com.

Brennaman will assume his new role effective May 1 upon the retirement of Richard Lebovitz who has overseen Exponation’s educational programming for the last six years.