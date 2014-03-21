University of Washington Medical Center Addresses Language Barriers

- University of Washington Medical Center has partnered with Language Access Network (LAN) to provide interpretation services for its Limited English Proficient and Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing patients through the use of Martti.
- Martti (My Accessible Real-Time Trusted Interpreter) is LAN's state-of the-art system connecting the highest quality, medically-trained interpreters with doctors and patients round-the-clock via live video. The Martti units allow patients and providers to actually see and communicate directly with interpreters within seconds, at the touch of a button, via LAN's own dedicated HIPAA-compliant high speed broadband network.
- LAN interpreters are highly-trained for strictly medical interpretations in American Sign Language and over 210 spoken languages and are located in dedicated LAN call centers throughout the U.S., available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.