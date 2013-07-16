U.S. Government Approves SunBriteTV for GSA Certification

- SunBriteTV has been awarded a GSA (General Services Administration) Advantage certification, qualifying the manufacturer’s U.S.-made outdoor televisions for purchase by government and federal agencies.
- SunBriteTV is based in Thousand Oaks, where all units are manufactured and assembled.
- “We couldn’t be more pleased to have this certification,” says Tom Dixon, VP of Marketing, SunBriteTV. “Now government agencies and facilities will be able to easily procure and utilize SunBriteTV’s ground-breaking outdoor displays and digital signage products. The fact that all of our products are manufactured here in the U.S. makes this all the more fitting.”
- SunBriteTV produces the Signature Series for residential use and the even more durable Pro and Marquee Series for commercial use. All SunBriteTV’s are GSA-certified, including the new interactive Touchscreen Marquee Series models.
- Every SunBriteTV is designed and engineered from the ground up for outdoor all-weather use and includes a two-year warranty, and s weatherproof remote. Optional accessories include a variety of wall-, ceiling- or pole-mount installation solutions, dust covers and FM Radio.
- All models withstand temperatures from -24 F to 122 F and completely resist rain, humidity, salt corrosion, dust, and insects. Anti-glare screens are specially designed to deliver bright high-definition images in any outdoor climate, any time of day or night.