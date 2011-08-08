Vutec Introduces SilverStar 3D-P

Coral Springs, FL--Vutec has introduced a new high-definition 2D/3D passive projection screen, SilverStar 3D-P.
- This curved screen is engineered and balanced for HD, 2D and 3D, with ultra high gain, high contrast, and a curved wide viewing area up to 181-inches diagonal (in 2:35:1).
- SilverStar 3D-P utilizes technology—patented silver-based material to provide the ultimate passive 3-D and 2-D performance. This technology increases color saturation while expanding contrast in controlled or uncontrolled lighting environments. Internal filtering components along with 3D glasses result in an approximate 50 percent brightness reduction. This is due to the polarization process that is creating the 3D effect and the tint on the lens of the glasses. By utilizing SilverStar 3D-P, the viewer will reclaim light loss to produce a vivid 3D and 2D image.
- With unsurpassed versatility, SilverStar 3D-P is the screen of choice for a true home theater environment. SilverStar 3D-P is Vutec’s latest addition to the award winning patented SilverStar 3D-A (active technology) projection screen.
- “With the amount of R&D that went into SilverStar technology, I am proud to introduce 3D-P. It truly is spectacular," said Howard Sinkoff, CEO.