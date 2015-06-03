CASIO’S LampFree Projectors to be Used on International Space Station

- Casio’s Signature XJ-M256 LampFree projector has been sent to the International Space Station. It will be operated by crewmembers for onboard training activities including spacewalking and complex robotics, among others. The projector will also be used for crew videoconferences with support staff on the ground, and for entertainment purposes such as watching TV or movies during their off-duty hours. This is the first time a projector has ever been used on the International Space Station in this capacity.
- “Casio is excited our LampFree projector has been selected as the first data projector in space, and made the long journey to the International Space Station,” said Joe Gillio, senior director product marketing, Casio’s Business Projector Division. “Crew members typically watched video on small laptop screens and were in need of a projector capable of displaying video in a large-scale format. We are confident our Signature XJ-M256 projector will exceed expectations in quality, reliability and performance.”
- The Signature XJ-M256 is powered by Casio’s fifth-generation laser-and-LED hybrid light source technology. This LampFree light source combines a laser, fluorescent element, and LEDs to generate high brightness and a 20,000-hour estimated lifespan with minimal brightness degradation and continuous operation, for a low total cost of operation. The laser and LED hybrid light source technology also provides a greater increase in color spectrum when compared to a mercury lamp.
- Perhaps most significantly, Casio’s LampFree projectors consume half the amount of power per unit than traditional lamp-based projectors. Power consumption with the brightest setting is only 180 watts, and its eco modes can reduce power consumption up to 50 percent. Casio’s LampFree technology also eliminates the need to replace expensive and hazardous mercury lamps, making them more cost effective and safer for the environment. The projectors also provide a powerful 3D graphic experience as each model is fitted with a fully connectable interface, including three types of video and audio inputs, as well as HDMI, RGB, and RS-232C terminals.