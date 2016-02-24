Cardone, Solomon & Associates Appoints Suchomel CTO

Cardone, Solomon & Associates has appointed Greg Suchomel as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) effective January 4, 2016.

“Greg's vast experience in the world of Unified Communications educating End Users, Integrators and Consultants have earned him the accolades, trust, and respect of some of the most influential decision makers in our industry,” said John Cardone CS&A co-founding partner and principal. “His knowledge of Networked AV Systems is a great asset to the future of our company.”

Prior to joining the CS&A team, Suchomel was a field applications engineer with Symetrix, where he represented Symetrix products in North America including the Northeastern regions represented by CS&A.

Suchomel delivered technical certification training to Symetrix partners, and supported the Symetrix partner eco-system with both remote and on-site design, programming, and setup services.

Prior to Symetrix, Suchomel was a senior technical applications engineer at Polycom, a senior project engineer at Video Corporation of America, and a field applications engineer with ClearOne.

Suchomel has over 30 years of experience in the audiovisual industry. He brings a broad background in the technical aspects of the A/V Industry and specifically with conferencing technologies including TCP/IP networks, Acoustic Echo Cancellation and various UCC platforms to the CS&A team.

He was awarded CTS-D certification in 2000.

In his spare time, Suchomel is a certified high performance driving instructor with the National Auto Sport Association.