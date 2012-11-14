Black Box Releases Digital Signage Design Guide

Black Box has released its AV, Multimedia, and Digital Signage Design & Sourcing Guide, a comprehensive resource to help AV professionals plan and provision end-to-end signage networks or complete video distribution systems.

This 76-page guide is designed to help you choose the latest technology and compatible parts for your system, whether you’re considering digital signage for a small or medium business, or planning a fully integrated signage and video distribution system for a corporate, healthcare, or education environment.

The guide spotlights Black Box’s range of digital signage platforms, as well as the full suite of AV infrastructure products, including AV extenders, splitters, switches, converters, and scalers, plus solutions for sharing multimedia wirelessly in meeting rooms.