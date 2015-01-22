Calibre Releases New Digital Signage LED Videowall Scaler

Calibre has announced the latest model of its highly successful LEDView range of LED videowall optimized image scalers. LEDView325DS is designed specifically for cost-conscious digital signage projects.



LEDView325DS

Digital signage is a market often ignored when it comes to high quality scaling with many clients relying on softwarebased solutions from a PC. This unfortunately causes difficulty creating and showing client content together with severe image quality issues, both of which lead to unhappy clients.

LEDView325DS is a cost effective yet high quality image scaler which provides Calibre’s market-leading pixel-accurate per-edge image re-sizing algorithm which allows each edge of the picture content to be independently dragged to the correct position on the LED videowall.

There is also per input colour calibration capability to ensure client content looks how the client wants with control of RGB gains and blacks as well as saturation and hue even on digital computer-originated content. These are the kinds of functions typically found on premium live events models, which are now available without the cost associated with a live events scaler.

LEDView325DS gives outstanding image quality with fast simple set-up of picture size, colour calibration and network-based back-up and restore of settings for fast disaster recovery. Control and configuration is by internet browser, using the inbuilt webserver so when connected to a suitable network remote control and status monitoring is also possible.