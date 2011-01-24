Fredericton Convention Centre Outfitted With X2O Media's Xpresenter

- X2O Media has announced that its Xpresenter digital signage software is being utilized at Atlantic Canada's newest meeting and convention facility, the Fredericton Convention Centre (FCC) in the City of Fredericton, New Brunswick. X2O delivered a digital signage system that offers features such as interactive wayfinding, animated maps, and real-time information, allowing visitors to take advantage of the FCC's many amenities.
- The City of Fredericton is known widely as a smart, innovative community, and the FCC's digital signage system is designed to reflect this aspect of the city's character. In the conceptual phase, the designers of the FCC envisioned a touch-screen system that would not only provide a "wow factor" for visitors, but would also serve as an intuitive guide to the events taking place throughout the facility, and give attendees the up-to-date event information they need through a visually engaging and highly responsive interactive interface.
- Driven by Xpresenter, the FCC's touch-screen system enables guests to access information about scheduled events, facilities, and amenities via any of the strategically located and vertically oriented 46-inch digital HD displays. Upon choosing their preference of English or French, guests are given a variety of options. They can go to a list of their organization's meetings, times, and locations. By clicking on a meeting, they can use the wayfinder feature to view the best path to their desired location, while exploring available amenities along the way. Xpresenter is integrated with the FCC's EMS® event management software, ensuring that the most current meeting location information is presented to attendees, and that expired events are automatically taken off the screens. The Xpresenter saves the FCC's staff considerable amounts of time and money since they only have to enter the information in one system.
- Another page shows information on local area attractions around the convention center in a Google Maps™-type application. A real-time text ticker at the bottom of the screen provides live weather forecasts and news reports, RSS feeds, personalized messaging created by FCC staff, and regularly updated flight arrival and departure information for the nearby Fredericton International Airport. Throughout the FCC, Xpresenter is additionally powering 19-inch screens located in front of every meeting room. These screens are also linked to the event management system, allowing them to display the name of the current meeting and schedule of events.
- "When designing the FCC, our goal was to create a space where the technology was thought out very well, and incorporates the same, if not better, advanced technologies you would find in convention centers for larger cities," says Mike Richard, vice president of operations for e-Novations ComNet Inc., a municipal corporation that is owned by the City of Fredericton and is responsible for digital media projects. "By utilizing the Xpresenter platform, we have achieved that goal. A perfect blend of form and function, our digital signage network provides the 'wow factor' we were looking for with a highly convenient way for our guests to find their way around the FCC and take advantage of all the amenities it has to offer."
- The system was designed and installed by PSAV® Presentation Services, a leading supplier of A/V and event technology equipment to hotels and other institutions. In addition to Xpresenter, X2O Media supplied creative design and graphics creation services. X2O Media's Creative Services team provided polished branding with a distinctive look and feel and created space for appropriate inclusion of ads.
- X2O Media's Xpresenter is an end-to-end platform designed to make creating, managing, and distributing broadcast-quality digital signage content on networks of all sizes available to all. Xpresenter's patented authoring module allows Microsoft® PowerPoint® users to produce compelling content that incorporates animations, video clips, and real-time data sources — all within the PowerPoint interface.