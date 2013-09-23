AVI-SPL Introduces New Operating Room Solution ESSENCE

AVI-SPL has announced its latest surgical video platforms, ESSENCE (Enterprise Surgical System with Enhanced Network Control over Ethernet).
ESSENCE is an AVI-SPL family of surgical video products designed around clinical workflows that enables the OR staff to manage all surgical video, audio and data while allowing medical practitioners outside the OR to observe and collaborate with the surgeon and staff.
- A combination of both hardware and software solutions, ESSENCE provides remote source selection of the OR’s medical video as well as image capture, video recording, archiving, professional editing, video on demand, and the capability to post images to both system EHR and PACS. More than just video streaming, ESSENCE offers two-way connectivity that can link an OR with other clinical specialties for collaborative examination of tissue specimens, provide interactive instruction during live surgical or broadcast new techniques and procedures across the country or the globe.
- “ESSENCE is the culmination of a decade of AVI-SPL pioneering Integrated Operating Rooms,” said Tony McClain, vice president of AVI-SPL Medical. “ESSENCE allows clinicians to collaborate faster and easier to improve patient outcomes, which is the ultimate goal.”
- The Essence line includes three integrated operating rooms systems to choose from; the DVI-D video platform ESSENCE-Digital, the ESSENCE-HD which scales all sources in the OR to a high definition 1080p format and the ESSENCE-IP where images up to 4K are encoded into an internet protocol format at the source and distributed at their native resolution without compression for artifact-free video.
- The ESSENCE video transport platform is an FDA rated, Class 1 Medical Device that is not only agnostic to medical device manufacturers but also able to support legacy, current and future surgical technology. It allows a variety of devices from different manufactures, modalities and technologies to work together. The system is designed to reduce the footprint normally associated with traditional AV equipment in the limited space of most ORs.
- AVI-SPL’s Medical Team will exhibit at the OR Manager Conference September 23-25 at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Maryland. Visit booth #234 to learn more about ESSENCE and AVI-SPL’s complete portfolio of medical solutions.