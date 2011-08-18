Panel Makers, 7% Growth for Q3

- Shipments of large-area TFT LCD panels increased to 180.8 million units in Q2, growing by 11% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y. Revenues reached $19.3 billion, also 11% growth Q/Q, but 16% decline Y/Y. According to the DisplaySearch Quarterly Large-Area TFT LCD Shipment Report, released today, panel makers are targeting a modest 7% growth in shipments for Q3 as downstream manufacturers and brands are expected to prepare for the holiday season. However, growth in Q4 is expected to be flat.
- “The TFT LCD industry has been in oversupply for more than a year, and Q1’11 was at the bottom of the cycle. Prices rebounded slightly in Q2, and both shipments and revenues increased. However, this was just a short-term rebound, as stagnant economic conditions and low consumer confidence continue to exert a drag on demand, especially for IT products and TVs,” noted David Hsieh, Vice President, Greater China Market, DisplaySearch. “Panel makers did not achieve their goal of growing Q2’11 shipments 18% Q/Q, and slow demand is eroding panel prices in Q3.”
- Most LCD TV set makers are reducing 2011 panel demand forecasts in order to trim costs and maintain low inventory levels. Panel prices are becoming more negotiable due to the concern over weakening demand, and falling prices will encourage panel makers to cut capacity utilization in 2H’11. This is likely to persuade panel makers to set conservative shipment targets. This is abnormal for second half shipment targets, which typically aim for strong growth.
- In Q2’11, all applications experienced Q/Q growth, and tablet PCs showed the strongest momentum with 88% growth Q/Q and 386% Y/Y. Monitor and notebook PC shipments grew by 3% and 5% Q/Q, respectively but both were flat Y/Y. TV panel shipments were flat in Q2’11, while tablet and mini-note PC panel shipments fell 7% Q/Q. Despite 7% Q/Q growth, TV panel shipments suffered a 4% Y/Y decline. The decrease in panel prices at the end of July and beginning of August has caused panel makers to become concerned about 2H’11 conditions.
