ABS Media Technology Expo Unveils Seminar Schedule

- The 2nd Annual Media Technology Expo (MTE), which begins in Seattle on October 1 at Fremont Studios and concludes at Left Bank Annex in Portland, OR, on October 3, will feature a full schedule of free educational seminars at both venues.
- Presented by professional video and audio systems integration firm, Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS), the MTE seminar schedule will explore 4K technology, digital media workflows, LED lighting, and more.
- “MTE is designed for a variety of video professionals, so our seminar schedule covers a variety of issues,” said executive vice president and general manager, ABS, Arco Groenenberg. “4K is the hot topic for high-end production, for example, but audio and lighting seminars are always in demand. We have a solid program developed with help from some of our exhibitors, and it’s going to be a valuable part of the MTE experience.”
- The sessions begin at 11:30 am with an audio seminar presented by Sennheiser, followed by a 4K technology seminar at 1 pm from Sony. Extron will focus on control systems at 2:30 pm, while Harmonic will detail digital media workflows at 4 pm. Brightline will conclude the program with LED lighting at 5:30 pm. Both venues will feature the same schedule.
- With more than 50 exhibitors, MTE is designed for broadcast and cable, post, government, house of worship, corporate, live event, and independent video production professionals. Sponsors for the venue include Oregon Media Production Association (OMPA), Washington Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (WATOA), Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) Oregon and Washington Chapters, and Access Community Media.
- MTE is open from 11 am to 7 pm in both locations and offers free registration and free valet parking for all attendees. Registration includes free food and beverages during the show, but space is limited. For registration, vendor information, and full seminar schedule, visit www.mediatechexpo.com.