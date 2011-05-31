Stampede to Distribute isiQiri Q-Screen

Orlando, FL--Stampede has been named the exclusive North and South American distributor for isiQiri’s Q-Screen.

Q-Screen transforms any standard front projection screen into a fully interactive, multi-user, multi-touch screen. Visitors to InfoComm in Orlando will be able to interact with isiQiri’s Q-Screen through a “shooting gallery” on a massive 12-foot screen at Stampede’s booth.

“It’s a truly unique innovation,” said Bob Senior, isiQiri’s president, who is responsible for the company’s U.S. market entry. “It will open new avenues of interactivity and reinvigorate the projection industry bringing new market opportunities and leveraging the growing content base of multi-user, multi-touch material. We are also very excited about our partnership with Stampede, who has the reputation, reach and professionalism to help us bring this unique new product to market.”

“The Q-Screen Shooting Gallery will be the star attraction of our InfoComm booth,” said Kevin Kelly, Stampede president and COO. “Once they see it in action, our dealers are going to enthusiastically embrace this technology. The Q-Screen gives dealers a sales opportunity for customers who were previously reluctant to completely change over to a new interactive system. With Q-Screen dealers can offer a quick, easy and affordable upgrade to state-of-the-art technology. This is just what the market is demanding.”