Listen Technologies Appoints Maile Keone as VP of Marketing

Listen Technologies Corporation has appointed Maile Keone as vice president of marketing.



In her new position, Keone is responsible for developing and executing a defined marketing and communications strategy that supports consistent business growth while enhancing brand equity and awareness.

As a new member of Listen’s executive team, Keone reports directly to Russell Gentner, co-founder and CEO of Listen Technologies. Keone will lead the strategy and all marketing activities to achieve the company’s objectives of sales, growth, profitability, and visibility.

Keone brings over 25 years of executive level experience in online marketing, sales, corporate marketing, operations, and business development including, strategy, positioning partnerships, and market penetration. Prior to joining Listen Technologies, Keone was chief marketing officer at VacationRoost Inc. In her role she was responsible for the online customer experience for 24 geo and national vacation rental sites, including management of a multi-million dollar operating budget.

“Listen Technologies is growing and is focused on strengthening our executive level expertise in marketing strategy to build our markets and ensure we are meeting the needs of our industry,” said Russell Gentner. “Maile has an impeccable reputation for being an effective leader in evaluating, refining, and building solid marketing strategies that lead to success. We are honored to have someone of her caliber join our executive team.”