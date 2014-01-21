Biamp Systems Appoints Shell Haffner as Director of Product Management

Biamp Systems, a provider of networked media systems, has expanded the company's product management team with the addition of Shell Haffner as director of product management.



In his new role, Haffner is responsible for leading the product management team in formulating and implementing successful product development strategies to support Biamp's complete product portfolio. Haffner will direct Biamp's product development by identifying key customer needs and analyzing market trends, new product requests, and application solutions.

"I'm very excited about hiring Shell to further strengthen our product management team," said Graeme Harrison, executive vice president of marketing, Biamp Systems. "Clearly, his strong background in bringing winning products to market will be an advantage for Biamp, and his understanding of the global IT space enhances the breadth of experience on our team. Shell's appointment will enable us to better serve our customers' growing and evolving needs."

"I was drawn to Biamp by its commitment to quality and meeting the customers' needs, as well as its track record of developing innovative audio technologies that have become industry standards," said Haffner. "I look forward to contributing to Biamp's success and continuing to bring value to its customers worldwide."