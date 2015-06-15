BTX to Premiere New BookIT Room Scheduling Solution

- BTX Technologies will premiere its room scheduling solution, BookIT, at InfoComm 2015, and it will be available for sale in Q3 2015.
- With BookIT, a meeting can be quickly and conveniently scheduled using the touchpanel display at the conference room site, a computer from an office, or a mobile device. It is integrated with the most popular scheduling programs including MS Exchange, Office 365, and Google Apps for Work, ensuring availability of the room and the people needed to host a successful meeting.
- “Meetings can be hard, but we think the act of scheduling one shouldn’t be. We designed our new BookIT room scheduling system to be intuitive to use and easy to install,” said Greg Schwartz, president and CEO. “Plus, at its affordable price point, integrators and consultants will be able to add this room scheduling system onto projects where previously it would not have been an option.“
- The BookIT system includes a sleek, seven-inch PoE touchpanel device, simple wall-mounting system with brackets, and scheduling software. It features simple meeting check-in, extension and release of room, alternative room options, one-cable installation per display, and an intuitive interface that requires little-to-no training.
- The BookIT Room Scheduling Solution can be seen in the BTX booth #1853 at the InfoComm show in Orlando from June 17–19.