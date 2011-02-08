Carousel Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire AV Integrator OmniPresence

- Exeter, RI--Carousel Industries has signed a letter of intent to acquire the assets of Marlborough, MA-based OmniPresence, an integrator of AV and visual collaboration services. When the acquisition is completed, the newly acquired company will form the core of Carousel's Visual Communications and Collaboration Group.
- By acquiring OmniPresence, Carousel significantly increases its capacity to incorporate collaborative AV elements into a broad range of installation opportunities. According to The Enterprise Strategy Group, 19 percent of end-users responding ESG’s most recent IT Spending Intentions survey cited both Unified Communication (integrated IP telephony, voice-mail, e-mail, video, instant messaging) and Remote Meeting Solutions (videoconferencing, TelePresence, web meeting) as an area for significant investment in 2011. OmniPresence, which was founded in 2002, has a customer base of approximately 2,500 end users.
- "Our acquisition of OmniPresence brings an important visual element to our systems integration capabilities," commented James Marsh, senior vice president of Carousel Industries. "Our new Visual Communications and Collaboration Group will enable us to incorporate compelling videoconferencing solutions into our customers' network infrastructures, helping them reduce costs and increase efficiencies."
- OmniPresence established itself in the market by providing high-end expertise in video conferencing solutions. During the last several years, the company increased its focus on designing and installing systems including high definition, custom touch panels and networked AV solutions, firmly establishing the company in the AV systems integration space. The company specializes in multi-site installations for enterprise customers.
- "OmniPresence has been delivering videoconferencing and AV integration solutions to the market for nearly a decade," commented Timothy Hill, CTO of OmniPresence. "Our deep expertise in design and integration of advanced AV networks perfectly complements Carousel's existing capabilities in convergence and unified communications solutions, and will enable the combined company to scale larger video opportunities in the enterprise market."
- Carousel Industries intends to retain the entire employee base of OmniPresence, which includes several engineers holding multiple certifications as well as operational and support staff. The new employees will be based out of the former OmniPresence office location in Marlborough, MA.
- Jeff Hine, Sr. Analyst for The Enterprise Strategy Group commented, “Carousel continues on an aggressive path of both organic and acquisitive growth. Integrators who capitalize on market conditions and leverage their strength to acquire new capabilities and expand into new markets will solidify their leadership positions in the coming years. Acquiring OmniPresence puts Carousel in this leadership position”
- The purchase of OmniPresence marks the sixth acquisition by Carousel in the last two years. Since January, the company has completed its purchase of Westwood, Mass.-based TAC Centre and Farmingdale, NY-based Juma Technology. Last year, the company acquired Atlanta-based LANForce Consulting Group, assets from Canton, Mass.-based TriNET Systems and Canada-based BrantTel Networks.