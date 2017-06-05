Bogen Introduces Nyquist IP-Based Software Communications Platform

The What: Bogen Communications has introduced its first purely IP-based, software-centric communications platform, Nyquist. The Nyquist platform is designed to address the unique communication needs of a variety of users: K-12 schools, universities, industrial facilities, retailers, offices, restaurants, and bars.

The What Else: The heart of the Nyquist platform is its software suite with intuitive GUI. Nyquist software resides on a network server and uses existing LAN, WAN, and/or legacy “home run” cable infrastructure for two-way data and communication flow. Feature-rich IP phones and purpose-built Nyquist appliances provide communication control and interoperability with third-party devices and systems such as access control, fire alarm, clock, mass notification, and PBX systems.

Nyquist’s web-based GUI allows people with a broad spectrum of technical proficiencies to use the system. Buttons are large and clear; text is simple and legible; and embedded tooltips and guides aid in user self-sufficiency. Administrators can create an unlimited number of user roles and assign individual users permissions appropriate for their duties and technical proficiency.

“The Nyquist platform runs on Debian Linux OS. This provides us the flexibility to develop end-user solutions on a variety hardware platforms,” said Bogen product development VP John Minnick. “The initial release is a solution targeted to Bogen’s Education Systems channel. Future product releases will include solutions targeted at the commercial audio overhead paging and music distribution channels.”

The first solution derived from this new software platform is the Nyquist E7000 system, optimized for schools and universities. E7000 is an IP-based, software-centric paging and intercom solution that leverages digital, mobile, and software technologies to address today’s rapidly evolving educational environments, security challenges, and mobile lifestyles.

Nyquist E7000 is designed to be accessible, anytime, anywhere. Users interface with the system either through a Nyquist VoIP admin phone or via a browser-based GUI on PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Users can access the system no matter where they are in the connected world 24/7.

Nyquist E7000’s purpose-built appliances extend the platform’s capabilities even further. Initial release appliances include administration and staff VoIP phones, a software programmable Digital Call Switch, HD audio IP talkback speakers (wall and ceiling), an 8x8 Input/Output Controller for third-party device interoperability, a four-channel Matrix Mixer/Preamp that connects Nyquist to any variety of audio sources, and an Analog Station Bridge that permits Nyquist to be deployed with existing analog speakers, call switches, and cabling.

The Bottom Line: The Nyquist platform is adaptable. It can be scaled to support a virtually unlimited number of schedules, facilities, and stations. Additional features and capabilities can be easily added, as user’s needs change. The software platform can be easily upgraded over time to address ever-changing customer environments and technology.

Nyquist E7000 will be sold exclusively through authorized Bogen Education Systems specialist dealers and is expected to start shipping in July, 2017. Other applications of the Nyquist platform are planned for introduction in 2018.