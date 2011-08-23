SIGNET Acquires American Business Telephone

Norwell, MA--SIGNET Electronic Systems has acquired American Business Telephone Company, a Chestnut Hill, MA-based telecommunications technologies firm.
- From left to right: Don O’Connell, ABT; Bradford Caron, SIGNET; John Pyrzyk, ABT.
- With an expanded focus on telecommunications technology, the asset purchase makes SIGNET one of the largest telecommunications system integrators in the region, according to the company.
- “SIGNET already provides customized communications solutions based on the unique needs of each of our client's businesses,” said Bradford S. Caron, president and owner of SIGNET. “We’re excited that this expansion gives us the opportunity to provide those solutions for more businesses and organizations.”
- The purchase of ABT is SIGNET’s third acquisition within a six-year period. In February 2006, SIGNET acquired Executone of Rhode Island, a telecommunications company serving southern New England, and in May 2008, SIGNET acquired the telecommunications technology portion of the New Hampshire-based IDeACOM Integrated Technologies, Inc. expanding its focus on network consulting and management services. With the purchase of Massachusetts-based ABT, SIGNET has again increased its customer base, now spanning three states.
- “Like SIGNET,” said Caron, “ABT is a family-owned, employee-centric company, and it’s important to SIGNET to grow our own family with those who share our values.”
- ABT Owner, Don O’Connell, commented on the importance of this smooth transition from an employer point of view. “We have been very fortunate at ABT to have long-time, loyal employees. It is important to us that those who have given their time and talent to this company have the prospect of becoming part of another quality, reputable company.”