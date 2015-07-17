Black Box Extends Distribution Channel Through Partnership With Herman ProAV

Black Box Corporation has announced a distribution agreement with Herman ProAV that includes a large range of Black Box products for professional AV and broadcast industries. Clients can now purchase these Black Box products and access the most current Black Box product, pricing, and inventory information through Herman ProAV.

“We’re pleased to join with Herman ProAV to better serve the commercial AV market,” said Jay Jenkins, strategic account manager at Black Box. “Their value-add services, like project staging and logistics management, combined with our leading-edge technologies for AV-over-IP, HDBaseT, and 4K, result in a winning combination for clients.”



Under the new partnership, Herman ProAV will distribute Black Box products across the continental U.S. The product offering will encompass networking, IT infrastructure and cabling, AV solutions, digital signage solutions, and high-performance KVM.



“The breadth of unique Black Box products enables Herman ProAV to offer innovative products and solutions to our customers all from one source,” said Herman ProAV executive VP Jeffrey Wolf. “We are excited to partner with Black Box for their brand-name recognition and strength of their product offerings to best meet the needs of our customers.”



All customers of Black Box-branded products receive free application engineering design and 24/7 lifetime technical support from an award-winning, U.S.-based team.