Black Box 4K at InfoComm

- Black Box demonstrated three 4K-ready switching and extensions platforms for broadcast and post-production applications at InfoComm 2015. Black Box 4K-ready KVM solutions are designed for single-cable connectivity.
- The DKM FX digital matrix switching system supports SDI, HD-SDI, 3G-SDI, and single- or dual-link DVI signal extension. The system supports 4K resolutions with modular interface cards for DisplayPort extension over CATx or fiber cable. The system also supports peripheral signals such as USB, RS-232, and audio.
- The KVM switching and extension system provides signal management over an Ethernet LAN infrastructure. Planned system endpoints allow video signals with 4K resolution to be added to existing deployments.
- The Dual-Head DisplayPort KVM Extender (ACU5800A) provides extension of DisplayPort video with 4K resolution, USB, and audio up to 500 feet. This extender supports DisplayPort Dual Mode which converts the received video signal to HDMI or DVI.
- The MediaCento IPX product line will support 4K resolutions starting summer 2015. These devices will enable 4K video extension over an IP network.
- The MediaCento IPX units transmit video and audio, and support full 4K resolution as well as all common PC resolutions up to 1920 × 1200 at 60 Hz. The system has IGMP support and packetizes signals.